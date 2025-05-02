Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fake news and the election campaign – how worried should voters be?

By Andrea Carson, 2024 Oxford University visiting research fellow RIJS; Professor of Political Communication., La Trobe University
Max Grömping, Senior Lecturer, Griffith University
New research reveals a growing number of Australians are encountering political misinformation and disinformation in the election campaign and are worried about it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
