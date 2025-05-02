Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Perfect storm of tech bros, foreign interference and disinformation is an urgent threat to press freedom

By Tom Felle, Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Galway
Media freedom has long been essential to healthy democracy. It is the oxygen that fuels informed debate, exposes corruption and holds power to account. But around the world, that freedom is under sustained attack.

The actions of populist political elites, tech billionaires and foreign disinformation campaigns are reinforcing one another. This is weakening independent journalism and reshaping the global public sphere.

This convergence was on full display at US president Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration. The presenceThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
