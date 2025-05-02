Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain’s nuclear future? What small reactors, fusion and ‘Big Carl’ mean for net zero

By Tomas Martin, Associate Professor in Materials Physics, University of Bristol
Former UK prime minister Tony Blair recently argued nuclear power is an “essential part of the answer” to net zero. Writing in the foreword of a report by his thinktank, the Tony Blair Institute, he claimed small modular nuclear reactors, nuclear fusion and other advanced technologies can help lower the emissions of the electricity sector.

It’s worth looking at what these technologies involve, and how far off the UK is from integrating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
