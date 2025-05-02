Tolerance.ca
Can Keir Starmer learn anything from Mark Carney’s near-miraculous election win in Canada?

By Steve Hewitt, Associate Professor in North American History, University of Birmingham
The greatest comeback since Lazarus. So went some of the sentiment around novice politician Mark Carney’s near-miraculous victory in the April 28 Canadian federal election.

His Liberal party was on political life support in January. The highly unpopular Justin Trudeau had just resigned and, after nearly ten years in office, the governing centrist Liberals seemed destined for an historic defeat. The Conservative party led by over 20 points in opinion polls and looked certain to enter government.

Then came a two-part salvation. First was the arrival of Carney as Liberal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
