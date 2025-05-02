Children in military families face unique psychological challenges, and the barriers to getting help add to the strain
By Ian H. Stanley, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine & Clinical Psychologist, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Anne Ritter, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
“When one person joins the military, the whole family serves.”
The origin of this statement is unknown, but it captures the reality that military families confront in 2025. One member’s service shapes the lives of the entire family.
Here’s a look at the numbers: More than 2 million Americans serve in the U.S. military. About 1.3 million are on active duty, nearly half of them are married, and just over one-third have children. Many of the…
