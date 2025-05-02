Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Michigan research professor explains how NIH funding works − and what it means to suddenly lose a grant

By Brady Thomas West, Research Professor of Survey and Data Science, University of Michigan
In its first 100 days, the Trump administration has terminated more than US$2 billion in federal grants, according to a public source database compiled by the scientific community, and it is proposing additional cuts that would reduce the $47 billion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spain-Portugal blackouts: what actually happened, and what can Iberia and Europe learn from it?
~ Can Keir Starmer learn anything from Mark Carney’s near-miraculous election win in Canada?
~ Reform wins Runcorn byelection by just six votes – what the result means for Labour and the Tories
~ Children in military families face unique psychological challenges, and the barriers to getting help add to the strain
~ Despite Supreme Court setback, children’s lawsuits against climate change continue
~ Trump and many GOP lawmakers want to end all funding for NPR and PBS − unraveling a US public media system that took a century to build
~ How millions of people can watch the same video at the same time – a computer scientist explains the technology behind streaming
~ A law seeks to protect children from sex offenders − 20 years later, the jury is still out
~ When presidents try to make peace: What Trump could learn from Teddy Roosevelt, Carter, Clinton and his own first term
~ The Women’s Health Initiative has shaped women’s health for over 30 years, but its future is uncertain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS