Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Benin: Wave of attacks on press freedom highlights urgent need to reform Digital Code

By Amnesty International
The Benin authorities’ recent wave of sanctions against independent media outlets highlights the urgent need to protect press freedom in the country, said Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Internet Without Borders. The call comes as Benin’s parliament debates revisions to the Digital Code – legislation critical to the protection of a free press […] The post Benin: Wave of attacks on press freedom highlights urgent need to reform Digital Code appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How state agents target journalists while governments claim to protect them – stark warnings from Mexico and Honduras
~ Final polls give Labor a clear lead before the election
~ India: Authorities should urgently rehabilitate thousands displaced in two years of ethnic violence in Manipur
~ Culture wars and costings: election special podcast with Michelle Grattan and Amanda Dunn
~ Silenced witnesses: Israel is killing journalists in Gaza at historic rates
~ What is iNaturalist? The citizen science app playing an unlikely role in Erin Patterson’s mushroom murder trial
~ The MMR vaccine doesn’t contain ‘aborted fetus debris’, as RFK Jr has claimed. Here’s the science
~ Fake news and the election campaign - how worried should voters be?
~ Pahalgam attack raises tensions between India and Pakistan amid disinformation surge
~ Israel/OPT: Two months of cruel and inhumane siege are further evidence of Israel’s genocidal intent in Gaza
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter