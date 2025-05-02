Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Two months of cruel and inhumane siege are further evidence of Israel’s genocidal intent in Gaza

By Amnesty International
Israel must immediately end its devastating siege on the occupied Gaza Strip which constitutes a genocidal act, a blatant form of unlawful collective punishment, and the war crime of using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, said Amnesty International, marking two months since Israel reimposed a ban on the entry of aid and […] The post Israel/OPT: Two months of cruel and inhumane siege are further evidence of Israel’s genocidal intent in Gaza   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India: Authorities should urgently rehabilitate thousands displaced in two years of ethnic violence in Manipur
~ Culture wars and costings: election special podcast with Michelle Grattan and Amanda Dunn
~ Silenced witnesses: Israel is killing journalists in Gaza at historic rates
~ What is iNaturalist? The citizen science app playing an unlikely role in Erin Patterson’s mushroom murder trial
~ The MMR vaccine doesn’t contain ‘aborted fetus debris’, as RFK Jr has claimed. Here’s the science
~ Fake news and the election campaign - how worried should voters be?
~ Pahalgam attack raises tensions between India and Pakistan amid disinformation surge
~ This NZ law aims to give people with criminal convictions a ‘clean slate’. It’s not working
~ The Liberals’ women problem may seem intractable, but here’s what they could learn from the Teals
~ Archibald Packing Room Prize goes to Abdul Abdullah for Jason Phu portrait, among broader set of bold and deeply personal works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter