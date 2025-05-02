Tolerance.ca
India: Authorities should urgently rehabilitate thousands displaced in two years of ethnic violence in Manipur

By Amnesty International
The Government of India must prioritize humanitarian aid and immediately implement a clear, inclusive and time-bound plan for the safe and voluntary return of communities displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur, said Amnesty International, ahead of the second anniversary of the outbreak of violence. Since violence erupted on 3 May 2023 between the Meitei community […] The post India: Authorities should urgently rehabilitate thousands displaced in two years of ethnic violence in Manipur appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
