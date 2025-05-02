Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Culture wars and costings: election special podcast with Michelle Grattan and Amanda Dunn

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Chief Political Correspondent Michelle Grattan and Politics Editor Amanda Dunn discuss why the Coalition has focussed on culture wars issues this week.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
