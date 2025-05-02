Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Silenced witnesses: Israel is killing journalists in Gaza at historic rates

By Walid El Houri
As the toll mounts, so too does the sense of abandonment felt by Gaza’s journalists who continue to witness and report in the most difficult conditions.


