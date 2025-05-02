Archibald Packing Room Prize goes to Abdul Abdullah for Jason Phu portrait, among broader set of bold and deeply personal works
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Honorary Senior Fellow, School of Culture and Communication. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
From Jason Phu’s portrait of Hugo Weaving, brimming with humour and energy, to Mostafa Azimitabar’s fierce portrait of Grace Tame, the 2025 winners are anyone’s guess.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 1st 2025