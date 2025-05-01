Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: what mental health support do refugees and asylum seekers get in Australia?

By Philippa Specker, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Refugee Trauma and Recovery Program, School of Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Angela Nickerson, Professor & Director, Refugee Trauma and Recovery Program, School of Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Belinda Liddell, Adjunct Professor, School of Psychology UNSW Sydney and Daphne Keats Chair in Cross-Cultural Psychology, University of Newcastle
When Australia signed the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention, it committed to providing protection to people who have fled war, persecution and human rights violations.

Refugees have often experienced severe traumatic events. This can include war, torture, kidnapping and witnessing the murder of loved ones.

Understandably, refugees are more likely than the general population to experience mental health problems. About 27% of adult refugees suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unexpected humour and reflections on a complex past: my top 5 films from the 2025 German Film Festival
~ How the US ‘war on woke’ and women risks weakening its own military capability
~ Schools today also teach social and emotional skills. Why is this important? And what’s involved?
~ What are the symptoms of measles? How long does the vaccine last? Experts answer 6 key questions
~ Logging devastated Victoria’s native forests – and new research shows 20% has failed to grow back
~ As Dutton champions nuclear power, Indigenous artists recall the profound loss of land and life that came from it
~ Afghanistan: Taliban restrictions on women’s rights intensify
~ Sudan: UN rights chief appeals for greater protection of civilians in besieged El Fasher
~ Whether GDP swings up or down, there are limits to what it says about the economy and your place in it
~ Trump’s Ukraine mineral deal finally lands as US economy shivers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter