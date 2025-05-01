Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How the US ‘war on woke’ and women risks weakening its own military capability

By Bethan Greener, Associate Professor of Politics, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the Women, Peace and Security initiative ‘woke’ and ‘divisive’. But history shows soldiers of all stripes have served with honour.The Conversation


