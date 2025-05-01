Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Schools today also teach social and emotional skills. Why is this important? And what’s involved?

By Kristin R. Laurens, Professor, School of Psychology and Counselling, Queensland University of Technology
Emma Carpendale, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Psychology and Counselling, Queensland University of Technology
The school curriculum has changed a lot from when many parents and grandparents were at school.

Alongside new approaches to learning maths and increasing attention on technology, there is a compulsory focus on social and emotional skills.

Children start developing these skills by watching…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the US ‘war on woke’ and women risks weakening its own military capability
~ What are the symptoms of measles? How long does the vaccine last? Experts answer 6 key questions
~ Logging devastated Victoria’s native forests – and new research shows 20% has failed to grow back
~ As Dutton champions nuclear power, Indigenous artists recall the profound loss of land and life that came from it
~ Afghanistan: Taliban restrictions on women’s rights intensify
~ Sudan: UN rights chief appeals for greater protection of civilians in besieged El Fasher
~ Whether GDP swings up or down, there are limits to what it says about the economy and your place in it
~ Trump’s Ukraine mineral deal finally lands as US economy shivers
~ What resources will US gain access to under Ukraine mineral deal? Expert Q&A
~ Freedom in an age of climate crisis and trade wars: Lessons from philosopher Immanuel Kant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter