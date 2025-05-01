What are the symptoms of measles? How long does the vaccine last? Experts answer 6 key questions
By Phoebe Williams, Paediatrician & Infectious Diseases Physician; Senior Lecturer & NHMRC Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist; Clinical Researcher, University of Sydney
So far in 2025 (as of May 1), 70 cases of measles have been notified in Australia, with all states and territories except Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory having recorded at least one case. Most infections have occurred in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.
We’ve already surpassed the total number of cases recorded in all of 2023 (26 cases) and 2024 (57 cases).
Measles outbreaks are currently occurring in every region of the world. Most Australian cases are diagnosed in…
