Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are the symptoms of measles? How long does the vaccine last? Experts answer 6 key questions

By Phoebe Williams, Paediatrician & Infectious Diseases Physician; Senior Lecturer & NHMRC Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist; Clinical Researcher, University of Sydney
So far in 2025 (as of May 1), 70 cases of measles have been notified in Australia, with all states and territories except Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory having recorded at least one case. Most infections have occurred in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

We’ve already surpassed the total number of cases recorded in all of 2023 (26 cases) and 2024 (57 cases).

Measles outbreaks are currently occurring in every region of the world. Most Australian cases are diagnosed in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the US ‘war on woke’ and women risks weakening its own military capability
~ Schools today also teach social and emotional skills. Why is this important? And what’s involved?
~ Logging devastated Victoria’s native forests – and new research shows 20% has failed to grow back
~ As Dutton champions nuclear power, Indigenous artists recall the profound loss of land and life that came from it
~ Afghanistan: Taliban restrictions on women’s rights intensify
~ Sudan: UN rights chief appeals for greater protection of civilians in besieged El Fasher
~ Whether GDP swings up or down, there are limits to what it says about the economy and your place in it
~ Trump’s Ukraine mineral deal finally lands as US economy shivers
~ What resources will US gain access to under Ukraine mineral deal? Expert Q&A
~ Freedom in an age of climate crisis and trade wars: Lessons from philosopher Immanuel Kant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter