Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Logging devastated Victoria’s native forests – and new research shows 20% has failed to grow back

By Maldwyn John Evans, Senior Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Chris Taylor, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
David Lindenmayer, Professor, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Forest logging records, satellite data, on-ground surveys and drone photography show nearly 20% of logged areas in Victoria failed to regenerate over the past 40 years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the US ‘war on woke’ and women risks weakening its own military capability
~ Schools today also teach social and emotional skills. Why is this important? And what’s involved?
~ What are the symptoms of measles? How long does the vaccine last? Experts answer 6 key questions
~ As Dutton champions nuclear power, Indigenous artists recall the profound loss of land and life that came from it
~ Afghanistan: Taliban restrictions on women’s rights intensify
~ Sudan: UN rights chief appeals for greater protection of civilians in besieged El Fasher
~ Whether GDP swings up or down, there are limits to what it says about the economy and your place in it
~ Trump’s Ukraine mineral deal finally lands as US economy shivers
~ What resources will US gain access to under Ukraine mineral deal? Expert Q&A
~ Freedom in an age of climate crisis and trade wars: Lessons from philosopher Immanuel Kant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter