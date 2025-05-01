Logging devastated Victoria’s native forests – and new research shows 20% has failed to grow back
By Maldwyn John Evans, Senior Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Chris Taylor, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
David Lindenmayer, Professor, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Forest logging records, satellite data, on-ground surveys and drone photography show nearly 20% of logged areas in Victoria failed to regenerate over the past 40 years.
- Thursday, May 1st 2025