Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Progress on Addressing Violence against Women in Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People demonstrate against rising cases of violence against women during International Human Rights Day, Nakuru, Kenya, December 10, 2024. © 2024 James Wakibia/SOPA Images/(Sipa via AP Photo On May 2, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights’ (ACHPR) is scheduled to meet for its first public session since the African Union adopted the Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (CEVAWG) and the ACHPR adopted a landmark resolution on the need to Develop Guidelines on the Elimination of Obstetric Violence and Promotion of Maternal Healthcare…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
