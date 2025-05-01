Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s Participation Has Proven Worth in Bringing Peace

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bineta Diop from the African Union Special Envoy on Women and Peace and Security briefs the Security Council in New York, October 20, 2022. © 2022 Rick Bajornas/UN Photo At least, we thought ruefully, the women, peace, and security agenda—backed in the United States by the first Trump administration—is safe. We thought this could remain true even amidst the current Trump administration’s assault on women’s rights.But US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth apparently did not get the memo.Women, peace, and security, or WPS, is shorthand for the idea that women have a right…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
