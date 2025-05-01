Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad & Tobago votes for change as country’s first woman prime minister makes a triumphant return

By Janine Mendes-Franco
​The snap election followed a period of political upheaval whereby former PM Keith Rowley resigned and appointed Stuart Young to the role without a public vote, worsening the general dissatisfaction.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Progress on Addressing Violence against Women in Africa
~ Women’s Participation Has Proven Worth in Bringing Peace
~ Ukraine minerals deal: the idea that natural resource extraction can build peace has been around for decades
~ Mabel Segun: Nigerian children’s writer, poet and broadcaster
~ Tiny technology that can find pollution in South Africa’s water and trap it
~ South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going
~ Burkina Faso and Mali’s fabulous flora: new plant life record released
~ Laudato Si’: A look back on Pope Francis’s environmental legacy
~ Some ‘Star Wars’ stories have already become reality
~ Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is a dark parable about coercive control
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter