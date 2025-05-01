Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going

By Nqobile Xaba, Research associate, University of Johannesburg
South Africa has secured pledges of R218 billion to fund its transition away from coal-fired power and bring in renewable energy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
