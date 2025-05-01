Burkina Faso and Mali’s fabulous flora: new plant life record released
By Cyrille Chatelain, Scientist, Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques de Genève (CJBG)
Adjima Thiombiano, Full Professor of Plant Biology and Ecology, Université Joseph Zi-Kerbo
Blandine Marie Ivette Nacoulma, Lecturer and Researcher in Botany and Phyto-Ecology, Université Joseph Ki-Zerbo
Mamadou Lamine Diarra, Botanist, Université des sciences, des techniques et des technologies de Bamako
The Illustrated Flora of Burkina Faso and Mali is the first comprehensive documentation of the remarkable plant diversity in these two west African countries.
Written in French, the book is the outcome of decades of botanical research and scientific collaboration between institutions and botanists from Burkina Faso, Mali, France, Switzerland and Germany. For the first time, it provides a complete inventory of ferns and flowering…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 1st 2025