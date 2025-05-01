Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso and Mali’s fabulous flora: new plant life record released

By Cyrille Chatelain, Scientist, Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques de Genève (CJBG)
Adjima Thiombiano, Full Professor of Plant Biology and Ecology, Université Joseph Zi-Kerbo
Blandine Marie Ivette Nacoulma, Lecturer and Researcher in Botany and Phyto-Ecology, Université Joseph Ki-Zerbo
Mamadou Lamine Diarra, Botanist, Université des sciences, des techniques et des technologies de Bamako
The Illustrated Flora of Burkina Faso and Mali is the first comprehensive documentation of the remarkable plant diversity in these two west African countries.

Written in French, the book is the outcome of decades of botanical research and scientific collaboration between institutions and botanists from Burkina Faso, Mali, France, Switzerland and Germany. For the first time, it provides a complete inventory of ferns and flowering…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine minerals deal: the idea that natural resource extraction can build peace has been around for decades
~ Mabel Segun: Nigerian children’s writer, poet and broadcaster
~ Tiny technology that can find pollution in South Africa’s water and trap it
~ South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going
~ Laudato Si’: A look back on Pope Francis’s environmental legacy
~ Some ‘Star Wars’ stories have already become reality
~ Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is a dark parable about coercive control
~ Stuck in a creativity slump at work? Here are some surprising ways to get your spark back
~ How your mouth could be killing your heart
~ Thirty years on, our research linking viral infections with Alzheimer’s is finally getting the attention it deserves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter