Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Laudato Si’: A look back on Pope Francis’s environmental legacy

By Donald Wright, Professor of Political Science, University of New Brunswick
The Vatican’s College of Cardinals will soon gather in Rome to elect a new head of the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis.

As the church prepares for the papal conclave, the world is assessing Francis’s legacy and his stance on the role of women in the church, LGBTQ+ rights and the needs of migrants and refugees.

However, every assessment should include a discussion of Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine minerals deal: the idea that natural resource extraction can build peace has been around for decades
~ Mabel Segun: Nigerian children’s writer, poet and broadcaster
~ Tiny technology that can find pollution in South Africa’s water and trap it
~ South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going
~ Burkina Faso and Mali’s fabulous flora: new plant life record released
~ Some ‘Star Wars’ stories have already become reality
~ Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is a dark parable about coercive control
~ Stuck in a creativity slump at work? Here are some surprising ways to get your spark back
~ How your mouth could be killing your heart
~ Thirty years on, our research linking viral infections with Alzheimer’s is finally getting the attention it deserves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter