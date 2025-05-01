Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thirty years on, our research linking viral infections with Alzheimer’s is finally getting the attention it deserves

By Ruth Itzhaki, Professor Emeritus of Molecular Neurobiology at the University of Manchester and a Visiting Professorial Fellow, University of Oxford
The common cold sore virus, which is often caught in childhood, usually stays in the body for life – quietly dormant in the nerves. Now and then, things like stress, illness or injury can trigger it, bringing on a cold sore in some people. But this same virus – called herpes simplex virus type 1 – may also play an important role in something far more serious: Alzheimer’s disease.

Over 30 years ago, my colleagues and I made a surprising…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine minerals deal: the idea that natural resource extraction can build peace has been around for decades
~ Mabel Segun: Nigerian children’s writer, poet and broadcaster
~ Tiny technology that can find pollution in South Africa’s water and trap it
~ South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going
~ Burkina Faso and Mali’s fabulous flora: new plant life record released
~ Laudato Si’: A look back on Pope Francis’s environmental legacy
~ Some ‘Star Wars’ stories have already become reality
~ Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is a dark parable about coercive control
~ Stuck in a creativity slump at work? Here are some surprising ways to get your spark back
~ How your mouth could be killing your heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter