Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we discovered specific brain cells that enable intelligent behaviour

By Mohamady El-Gaby, Postdoctoral Neuroscientist, University of Oxford
For decades, neuroscientists have developed mathematical frameworks to explain how brain activity drives behaviour in predictable, repetitive scenarios, such as while playing a game. These algorithms have not only described brain cell activity with remarkable precision but also helped develop artificial intelligence with superhuman achievements in specific tasks, such as playing Atari or Go.

Yet these frameworks fall short of capturing the essence of human and animal behaviour: our extraordinary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine minerals deal: the idea that natural resource extraction can build peace has been around for decades
~ Mabel Segun: Nigerian children’s writer, poet and broadcaster
~ Tiny technology that can find pollution in South Africa’s water and trap it
~ South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going
~ Burkina Faso and Mali’s fabulous flora: new plant life record released
~ Laudato Si’: A look back on Pope Francis’s environmental legacy
~ Some ‘Star Wars’ stories have already become reality
~ Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is a dark parable about coercive control
~ Stuck in a creativity slump at work? Here are some surprising ways to get your spark back
~ How your mouth could be killing your heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter