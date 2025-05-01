Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Street Vendors Are Workers – They Should Have Workers’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Street vendor arranges oranges at her stall in a women-led street market in Diyarbakir, Turkey December 22, 2021. © REUTERS/Sertac Kayar From a hot dog vendor in the United States to a girl selling vegetables in the Democratic Republic of Congo to a woman running a tea stall in Bangladesh, street vendors are an integral part of the urban fabric around the world.They boost local economies, supplying an array of affordable goods and services. But they also face unique risks.Many face routine harassment, intimidation, and violence, often at the hands of local authorities,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine minerals deal: the idea that natural resource extraction can build peace has been around for decades
~ Mabel Segun: Nigerian children’s writer, poet and broadcaster
~ Tiny technology that can find pollution in South Africa’s water and trap it
~ South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going
~ Burkina Faso and Mali’s fabulous flora: new plant life record released
~ Laudato Si’: A look back on Pope Francis’s environmental legacy
~ Some ‘Star Wars’ stories have already become reality
~ Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is a dark parable about coercive control
~ Stuck in a creativity slump at work? Here are some surprising ways to get your spark back
~ How your mouth could be killing your heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter