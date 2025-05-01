Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Review of Laos Spotlights Lack of Progress

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo A United Nations review of Laos’ human rights record showed little progress since the last review about five years ago.In its fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on April 29, Laos received 271 recommendations from other countries, most of which echoed those of past reviews, underscoring the government’s failure to address longstanding human rights abuses.In line with concerns from rights groups, such as Human Rights Watch, countries…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
