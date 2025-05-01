Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Current legal frameworks can’t protect the oceans from deep-sea mining and the negative impacts on humankind

By Susan Reid, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of British Columbia
The international legal order is floundering. The geopolitical and resource policy priorities of the United States are shifting.

These changes now implicate the international framework for governing the seabed: on April 24, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that moves toward allowing deep-sea mining by the Americans.

Driven by a critical minerals expansionary agenda, the U.S. is considering measures to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
