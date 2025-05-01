Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Terrorists weigh risks to their reputation when deciding which crises to exploit − new research

By Seden Akcinaroglu, Professor of Political Science, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Yusuf Evirgen, PhD Candidate in Political Science, Binghamton University, State University of New York
While economic and security crises coincide with an uptick in terrorist activity, the opposite is true when it comes to natural disasters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
