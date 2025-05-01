Terrorists weigh risks to their reputation when deciding which crises to exploit − new research
By Seden Akcinaroglu, Professor of Political Science, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Yusuf Evirgen, PhD Candidate in Political Science, Binghamton University, State University of New York
While economic and security crises coincide with an uptick in terrorist activity, the opposite is true when it comes to natural disasters.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 1st 2025