What makes people flourish? A new survey of more than 200,000 people across 22 countries looks for global patterns and local differences
By Victor Counted, Associate Professor of Psychology, Regent University
Byron R. Johnson, Distinguished Professor of the Social Sciences and Director of the Institute for Studies of Religion, Baylor University
Tyler J. VanderWeele, Professor of Epidemiology, Harvard University
A global study seeks insights into what helps people feel happy, healthy and satisfied – and what holds them back.
- Thursday, May 1st 2025