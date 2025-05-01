Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do people continue to support politicians who attack their democracies? Expert Q&A

By Scott Williamson, Associate Professor, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Oxford
Ahead of a public event in London on May 8 on what the latest research can tell us about the state of democracy, The Conversation asked Scott Williamson, Associate Professor in Comparative Political Economy at the University of Oxford, to help us understand why people don’t always immediately push back when politicians attack their democracies.

Your findings show that people around the world have relatively similar ideas about what democracy means and are relatively committed to this idea of democratic governance. So why are so many people polarised about whether today’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
