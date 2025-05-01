Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is WA Health having final say over edits of Paramedics ‘censorship’? Yes. But it’s necessary

By Jan Cattoni, Lecturer, Screen Production, CQUniversity Australia
Australian reality TV debuted in 2006 with Bondi Rescue. The show featured a winning formula of sun, surf, heroes and danger. It sparked many similar programs featuring police, helicopter crews and paramedics.

Paramedics (2018–), as the title suggests, follows Australian paramedics at work, and airs on Nine. Previous seasons focused on staff of Ambulance Victoria and SA Ambulance. The latest season, being filmed now in Perth, follows paramedics of St John Ambulance Western Australia.

Last week, the ABC…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The fight for abortion rights in Sri Lanka
~ The Brooke Bellamy accusations join a long tradition of cookbook scandals – from Belle Gibson to bone broth formula
~ What’s the difference between a tantrum and a meltdown?
~ The global costs of the US-China tariff war are mounting. And the worst may be yet to come
~ Who would win in a fight between 100 men and 1 gorilla? An evolutionary expert weighs in
~ How do candidates skirt Chinese social media bans on political content? They use influencers
~ For ‘Bread, Work, Freedom,’ Afghan Women Are Still Resisting
~ 3 years on from the ‘integrity’ election, how is Australia tracking on corruption reforms?
~ Savvy athletes and new technology are flipping traditional sports marketing on its head
~ Haiti: Mass displacement and deportation surge amid violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter