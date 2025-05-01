Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who would win in a fight between 100 men and 1 gorilla? An evolutionary expert weighs in

By Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Professor in Geochronology and Geochemistry, Southern Cross University
The internet’s latest absurd obsession is: who would win in a no-rules fight between 100 average human men and one adult male gorilla?

This hypothetical and strange question has taken over Reddit, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Some argue that humans once hunted mammoths so, clearly, we would win. Others point out that a silverback gorilla can lift close to 1,000kg and could throw a grown man like a rag doll.

To be honest,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
