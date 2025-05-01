Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How do candidates skirt Chinese social media bans on political content? They use influencers

By Fan Yang, Research fellow at Melbourne Law School, the University of Melbourne and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society., The University of Melbourne
Dan Dai, PhD Candidate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Luke Heemsbergen, Senior Lecturer in Communication, Deakin University
Stevie Zhang, Research Assistant, RECapture Project, The University of Melbourne
Popular Chinese apps WeChat and RedNote are a tool for political campaigning – but such content is banned. Here’s how parties work around it, including by avoiding proper disclosures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
