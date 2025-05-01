Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Brooke Bellamy accusations join a long tradition of cookbook scandals – from Belle Gibson to bone broth formula

By Lauren Samuelsson, Associate Lecturer in History, University of Wollongong
A second author has come forward to accuse Brooke Bellamy of reproducing one of her recipes. Cookbooks are big business – and no stranger to scandals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The fight for abortion rights in Sri Lanka
~ Is WA Health having final say over edits of Paramedics ‘censorship’? Yes. But it’s necessary
~ What’s the difference between a tantrum and a meltdown?
~ The global costs of the US-China tariff war are mounting. And the worst may be yet to come
~ Who would win in a fight between 100 men and 1 gorilla? An evolutionary expert weighs in
~ How do candidates skirt Chinese social media bans on political content? They use influencers
~ For ‘Bread, Work, Freedom,’ Afghan Women Are Still Resisting
~ 3 years on from the ‘integrity’ election, how is Australia tracking on corruption reforms?
~ Savvy athletes and new technology are flipping traditional sports marketing on its head
~ Haiti: Mass displacement and deportation surge amid violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter