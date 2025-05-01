Tolerance.ca
For ‘Bread, Work, Freedom,’ Afghan Women Are Still Resisting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women work in a sewing workshop in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 6, 2023. © 2023 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo It has been over three and a half years since Afghan women from all walks of life first took to the streets chanting “Bread, Work, Freedom,” a fierce assertion of their right to work and to be free from the Taliban’s systemic oppression. This International Workers’ Day, their call is more urgent than ever.Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, they have imposed draconian restrictions on Afghan women, including barring them from most professions…


© Human Rights Watch -
