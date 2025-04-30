Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Savvy athletes and new technology are flipping traditional sports marketing on its head

By John Cairney, Professor and Head of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences; Director, The Queensland Centre for Olympic and Paralympic Studies, The University of Queensland
Rick Burton, David B. Falk Professor of Sport Management, Syracuse University
Not so long ago, life was pretty simple for sports leagues and teams when it came to connecting with fans: the contests and athletes were the stars of the show, with the on-field action covered and celebrated by sports media accordingly.

Things are rapidly changing.

Sport used to primarily be about performance, competition and entertainment. Now, sport and the athletes who play it are often dynamic media platforms.

This paradigm shift is being driven by the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), data mining, immersive technology and the creator economy.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 3 years on from the ‘integrity’ election, how is Australia tracking on corruption reforms?
~ Haiti: Mass displacement and deportation surge amid violence
~ Playing politics with AI: why NZ needs rules on the use of ‘fake’ images in election campaigns
~ Donald Trump has cast a long shadow over the Australian election. Will it prove decisive?
~ Would the Coalition lower energy bills by more than Labor? We asked 5 experts
~ Australians are warming to minority governments – but they still prefer majority rule
~ Feuding mob families, mind control and a murder at the White House: what to watch in May
~ When it comes to health information, who should you trust? 4 ways to spot a dodgy ‘expert’
~ Kitchen Confidential at 25: Anthony Bourdain revealed high-end chefs as rock-star pirates with a passion for food
~ Are side hustles really a way to escape the rat race, or just passion projects for a privileged few?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter