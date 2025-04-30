Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Mass displacement and deportation surge amid violence

Marked by mass killings, abductions, and sexual violence, the first quarter of 2025, the human rights situation in Haiti remained extremely concerning, the UN deplored in a report published on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Playing politics with AI: why NZ needs rules on the use of ‘fake’ images in election campaigns
~ Donald Trump has cast a long shadow over the Australian election. Will it prove decisive?
~ Would the Coalition lower energy bills by more than Labor? We asked 5 experts
~ Australians are warming to minority governments – but they still prefer majority rule
~ Feuding mob families, mind control and a murder at the White House: what to watch in May
~ When it comes to health information, who should you trust? 4 ways to spot a dodgy ‘expert’
~ Kitchen Confidential at 25: Anthony Bourdain revealed high-end chefs as rock-star pirates with a passion for food
~ Are side hustles really a way to escape the rat race, or just passion projects for a privileged few?
~ How does consciousness work? Duelling scientists tested two big theories but found no winner
~ Türkiye: Don’t Deport Turkmen Activists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter