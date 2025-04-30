Australians are warming to minority governments – but they still prefer majority rule
By Nicholas Biddle, Professor of Economics and Public Policy, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Brenton Prosser, Professor of Public Policy and Leadership, UNSW Sydney
Australians are increasingly comfortable with the idea of minority government, new research finds. We may all need to adapt to a new norm in Australian politics.
- Wednesday, April 30, 2025