Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians are warming to minority governments – but they still prefer majority rule

By Nicholas Biddle, Professor of Economics and Public Policy, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Brenton Prosser, Professor of Public Policy and Leadership, UNSW Sydney
Australians are increasingly comfortable with the idea of minority government, new research finds. We may all need to adapt to a new norm in Australian politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
