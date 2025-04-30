Feuding mob families, mind control and a murder at the White House: what to watch in May
By Alexa Scarlata, Lecturer, Digital Communication, RMIT University
Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
Fergus Edwards, Lecturer in English, University of Tasmania
Jessica Ford, Senior Lecturer in Media, University of Adelaide
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Rachel Williamson, Senior Tutor in English, University of Canterbury
Stephen Gaunson, Associate Professor in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
From the new seasons of Andor and Black Mirror, to The Narrow Road to the Deep North – May’s must-watch TV proves time flies when your options are this good.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 30, 2025