Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are side hustles really a way to escape the rat race, or just passion projects for a privileged few?

By David Farrugia, ARC Future Fellow, School of Education, Deakin University
Brendan Churchill, ARC Senior Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer in Sociology, The University of Melbourne
Kim Allen, Professor of Sociology of Youth and Culture, University of Leeds
Stephanie Patouras, Research Officer and PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Early findings from an ongoing three-year research project into side hustles raise questions about their merits as a pathway to financial freedom.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Playing politics with AI: why NZ needs rules on the use of ‘fake’ images in election campaigns
~ Donald Trump has cast a long shadow over the Australian election. Will it prove decisive?
~ Would the Coalition lower energy bills by more than Labor? We asked 5 experts
~ Australians are warming to minority governments – but they still prefer majority rule
~ Feuding mob families, mind control and a murder at the White House: what to watch in May
~ When it comes to health information, who should you trust? 4 ways to spot a dodgy ‘expert’
~ Kitchen Confidential at 25: Anthony Bourdain revealed high-end chefs as rock-star pirates with a passion for food
~ How does consciousness work? Duelling scientists tested two big theories but found no winner
~ Türkiye: Don’t Deport Turkmen Activists
~ People with neoliberal views are less likely to support climate-friendly policies – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter