Are side hustles really a way to escape the rat race, or just passion projects for a privileged few?
By David Farrugia, ARC Future Fellow, School of Education, Deakin University
Brendan Churchill, ARC Senior Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer in Sociology, The University of Melbourne
Kim Allen, Professor of Sociology of Youth and Culture, University of Leeds
Stephanie Patouras, Research Officer and PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Early findings from an ongoing three-year research project into side hustles raise questions about their merits as a pathway to financial freedom.
- Wednesday, April 30, 2025