Human Rights Observatory

How fighters make weight in combat sports – and regain it for the match

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Chris Eubank Jr. missed weight by just 0.05lbs (23 grams) ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Conor Benn last weekend — a tiny margin that cost him a massive £375,000. But why does such a minuscule weight difference (roughly the weight of four sheets of A4 paper) matter so much in combat sports?

Boxing, like most combat sports, uses weight classes to keep competition fair, strategic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
