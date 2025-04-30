Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China is reshaping central Asia’s energy sector as Russian influence fades

By Lorena Lombardozzi, Senior Lecturer in Political Economy of Global Development, SOAS, University of London
China has been developing closer ties with countries in central Asia over recent years. Trade between China and the central Asia region grew to US$89 billion (£69 billion) in 2023, an increase of 27% on the previous year. Chinese trade rose with every country there except Turkmenistan.

In my paper from June 2024, which is part of a collection…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
