Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The legal limits of Trump’s crackdown on sanctuary cities like Philadelphia

By Jennifer J. Lee, Associate Professor of Law, Temple University
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on April 28, 2025, that demands the U.S. attorney general, in coordination with the secretary of Homeland Security, publish a list of cities and states that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws, with the purpose of protecting Americans from “criminal aliens.”

Philadelphia will likely end up on the list.

PhiladelphiaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People with neoliberal views are less likely to support climate-friendly policies – new research
~ DOGE’s AI surveillance risks silencing whistleblowers and weakening democracy
~ The ‘entourage effect’ — what we don’t know about how cannabis works
~ No criminal charges over death of ice hockey player during game – what this means for sport and the law
~ Hacks season four tackles late-night TV – and is as funny and perceptive as ever
~ Our ape cousins show us empathy has deep evolutionary roots – new research
~ How fighters make weight in combat sports – and regain it for the match
~ How dandelions conquered concrete to bring nature back to cities
~ With Moominmama, Tove Jansson created a hero who wields a handbag instead of a sword
~ China is reshaping central Asia’s energy sector as Russian influence fades
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter