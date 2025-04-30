Tolerance.ca
Deadly Attack on Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kashmiri boatmen protest the deadly militant attack on tourists at a famous tourist resort Pahalgam, Srinagar, India. April 24, 2025. © 2025 Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images via AP Photo The April 22 attack by gunmen that killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in the town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir state has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian authorities say the assailants are allied to a Pakistan-based Islamist group who, according to witnesses, confirmed that the victims were Hindu before shooting them.India’s Prime Minister…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
