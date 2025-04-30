Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gains and gaps in gender equality in North Macedonia

By Kristina Hadzi-Vasileva
While official analyses suggest that North Macedonia is making progress in certain areas of gender equality, a deeper examination reveals a more nuanced and complex situation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s time for justice for San José de Apartadó
~ In the $250B influencer industry, being a hater can be the only way to rein in bad behavior
~ From the Chinese Exclusion Act to pro-Palestinian activists: The evolution of politically motivated deportations
~ Trump seeks to reshape how schools discipline students
~ The EU has banned BPAs: here’s what you need to know about this common, toxic compound
~ From COVID to cancer: Why Canada’s RNA vaccine leadership matters more than ever
~ Boat wakes aren’t just a nuisance, they harm freshwater shorelines and wildlife
~ Informal workers in Ghana’s chop bars get no benefit from foreign aid: donors are getting it wrong
~ Why are women paid less than men? New research in South Africa shows the company you work for makes the biggest difference
~ Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter