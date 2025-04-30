Tolerance.ca
It’s time for justice for San José de Apartadó

By Amnesty International
By Ana Piquer Romo, Americas director at Amnesty International On Colombia’s Victims’ Day, Amnesty International calls for the Peace Community of San José de Apartadó to be respected, once and for all. On April 9, Colombia commemorates the National Day of Memory and Solidarity with the Victims of the Colombian Armed Conflict. It is alarming […] The post It’s time for justice for San José de Apartadó appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


