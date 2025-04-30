Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the Chinese Exclusion Act to pro-Palestinian activists: The evolution of politically motivated deportations

By Rick Baldoz, Associate Professor of American Studies, Brown University
An immigration historian says removal orders targeting student activists echo America’s long past of jailing and expelling immigrants because of their race, what they say or believe – or all three.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the $250B influencer industry, being a hater can be the only way to rein in bad behavior
~ Trump seeks to reshape how schools discipline students
~ The EU has banned BPAs: here’s what you need to know about this common, toxic compound
~ From COVID to cancer: Why Canada’s RNA vaccine leadership matters more than ever
~ Boat wakes aren’t just a nuisance, they harm freshwater shorelines and wildlife
~ Informal workers in Ghana’s chop bars get no benefit from foreign aid: donors are getting it wrong
~ Why are women paid less than men? New research in South Africa shows the company you work for makes the biggest difference
~ Türkiye: Ban on May Day celebrations in Istanbul’s Taksim Square must be lifted
~ Mali: Authorities must abandon alarming proposal to dissolve political parties
~ Tesla sales fall while its stock rallies – what this tells us about perceptions of Elon Musk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter