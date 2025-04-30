Tolerance.ca
The EU has banned BPAs: here’s what you need to know about this common, toxic compound

By Gumersindo Feijoo Costa, Catedrático de Ingeniería Química. Centro de Excelencia CRETUS de la Red CiGUS, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
The European Union has banned the use of bisphenol A (BPA). This came into effect with Regulation 2024/3190 in late 2024, but it took over 20 years of scientific study to cut out this silent toxin. BPA slowly enters our bodies at low concentrations, meaning its health effects are not usually discovered until they are serious.

Bisphenol A, or BPA, is an organic compound consisting of two phenolic rings (hence ‘bi’ and ‘phenol’) joined at the centre to a symmetrical propane molecule. It is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
