Boat wakes aren’t just a nuisance, they harm freshwater shorelines and wildlife

By Chris Houser, Professor in Department of Earth and Environmental Science, and Dean of Science, University of Waterloo
Recreational boating is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Canada, but there’s increasing evidence that boat wakes cause shoreline and environmental damage.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
